Police arrest man, allege he sexually assaulted a student he tutored in Toronto

Police in Toronto say they have arrested a man following a child sexual assault investigation.
In a press release, Toronto police said a man was accused of sexually assaulting a student while tutoring them between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2021.
Police alleged the man was offering tutoring at an address in the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East.
Trending Stories
On Monday, Mohammed Mohibbullah, 37 and from Toronto, was arrested, police said. He faces a charge of sexual assault and sexual interference.
Mohibbullah is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, police said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments