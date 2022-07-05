Menu

Crime

Police arrest man, allege he sexually assaulted a student he tutored in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 9:11 pm
Mohammed Mohibbullah, 37, charged in child sexual assault investigation, according to police.
Mohammed Mohibbullah, 37, charged in child sexual assault investigation, according to police. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto say they have arrested a man following a child sexual assault investigation.

In a press release, Toronto police said a man was accused of sexually assaulting a student while tutoring them between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2021.

Police alleged the man was offering tutoring at an address in the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East.

Read more: Man, 29, charged with sexual assault in Toronto: police

On Monday, Mohammed Mohibbullah, 37 and from Toronto, was arrested, police said. He faces a charge of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Mohibbullah is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, police said.

