Man, 29, charged with sexual assault in Toronto: police

Police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 1, a woman was attending a concert in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area when she met a man.

Police said the man befriended the woman and he led her to a nearby park.

Officers allege the man then sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said 29-year-old Tyler Butler from Toronto has been arrested.

According to police, he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by choking, and assault.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.