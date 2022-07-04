Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 29, charged with sexual assault in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 1:28 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 1, a woman was attending a concert in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area when she met a man.

Police said the man befriended the woman and he led her to a nearby park.

Officers allege the man then sexually assaulted the woman.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Dangerous and illegal’: TTC investigating after video appears to show men train surfing

Police said 29-year-old Tyler Butler from Toronto has been arrested.

According to police, he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by choking, and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagsex assault tagTPS tagCoxwell avenue tagSex Assault Investigation tagLakeshore Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers