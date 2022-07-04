‘Dangerous and illegal’: TTC investigating after video appears to show men train surfing

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is investigating after a video of an “incredibly ill-advised stunt” on one if it’s trains has been circulating online.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, the TTC said over the weekend it became aware of a video “showing incredibly ill-advised stunt on Line 3.”

“It’s under investigation and video being pulled,” the tweet read. “These incidents are taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

TTC called the incident “dangerous and inconsiderate, to say the least.”

A video posted to YouTube and dated July 1, appears to show two men train surfing while holding Canadian flags.

In an email to Global News on Monday, Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC said the company has “pulled our own video from stations and trains.”

“Goes without saying that stunts like this are incredibly dangerous and illegal,” he wrote. “They can lead to serious injury or death as well as service delays and massive inconvenience for our customers.”

In an email to Global News, Toronto Police said the incident is being investigated by the TTC.

“These incidents could also lead to criminal charges which would then be investigated by Toronto Police Service,” the email read.

Toronto police said these stunts are “extremely dangerous and may have fatal consequences for those involving themselves in such behaviour.”