Police seeking to identify teen suspect after woman, 52, sexually assaulted in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a teenage boy wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 23, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the East Don River Trail and Wynford Heights Crescent area.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was walking along the trail near Wynford Heights Crescent when a teenage boy who was riding his bicycle approached her from behind.

Officers allege he sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said the suspect then rode away in an unknown direction.

Officers are now searching for a teen, between 16 and 18 years old, with a thin to medium build and short, dark blond hair.

Police said he is clean shaven and was seen wearing a red shirt, shorts and was carrying a dark and light brown backpack.

Officers said he was riding a bike “that appeared to be too small for him.”

“Investigators are concerned there may be more victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.