Western Fair announces concert lineups in London, Ont. festival

The Western Fair joins the roster of crowd-favourite events set to return this year in London, Ont., with two upcoming concerts.

The Canadian lineup will begin with Valley headlining on Sept. 14, featuring New Friends and Lilyisthatyou.

With over 210 million global streams and a 2020 Juno Award-nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year, the Toronto quartet Valley — Rob Laska, Michael “Mickey” Brandolino, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James — formed by accident when a local studio double booked them in 2016.

According to the Western Fair media release, the band “puts together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD.”

London, Ont.-based group, New Friends, is set to feature Valley in the fall. Compiled of Stefan Boulineau, Ayden Miller, Cole Wilson and Conrad Galecki, the four met in 2018 while studying at Fanshawe College in the Music Industry Arts program.

Their debut single, Purple Candy, reached over 3.5 million streams on Spotify and the band was recently announced the winner of the “It’s Your Shot” contest in Canada worth $100,000 in Artist Development.

But according to the Western Fair, the music doesn’t stop there.

Finger Eleven will headline Sept. 15, joined by I Mother Earth and local rockers Full Throttle.

Originally formed in 1990 as the Rainbow Butt Monkeys, the Ontario group now known as Finger Eleven would go on to experiment with a variety of styles including hard rock, classic rock, heavy blues, and textural pop.

Musicians Scott Anderson, James Black, Rick Jackett and Sean Anderson have released six full-length albums, including the Juno-Award-winning Them Vs. You Vs. Me.

Full Throttle, a “three-piece teenage power pop punk band” from the Forest City, is scheduled to perform at the upcoming festival as well.

The band is also the recipient of the 2022 FCLMA youth award.

Both concerts will be held in the London Major Appliances Olympic bowl of the Western Fair District Sports Centre.

For more information, visit the 2022 Western Fair website.