Pride Parade returns to London, Ont. after 2-year hiatus

After being cancelled for two years in a row due to COVID-19, the Pride Parade in London, Ont., walked the streets once again. The morning started out a bit wet with rainfall, but things dried up just in time for the parade to begin.

Many of the city’s businesses and citizens gathered at the Western Fairgrounds, where the parade route started. They travelled down Dundas St. to Waterloo St., then they moved up Dufferin Ave. and over to Victoria Park. The final day of festivities will continue at the park.

“It feels amazing (to be here), especially to be in person and see all these people here involved in this amazing event,” said Ricardo Souza, who participated in the parade. “I am a gay person and I think it’s very important to have this kind of representation in our community and put together all of these voices and show that we are all different and everyone matters in their own way.”

Souza is originally from Brazil and said it’s amazing to have the support he does here in Canada.

“I think in both places, we are still progressing. But seeing this kind of support is fantastic to me because this is not what I usually find in my home country, unfortunately.”

These flag dancers were definitely a crowd favourite a #LondonPrideFest pic.twitter.com/GhqznNN5m2 — Kate Otterbein (@KateOtterbein) July 24, 2022

Lisa Bouffard is another Londoner who participated in the parade. Now that the pride festivities are back in person, she hopes it brings a little more equality to the city.

“I think it will provide a little bit of awareness, that there are different people, different relationships, different personalities,” said Bouffard. “I think it’s important to bring everybody together and realize that people are people.”

After the parade ends up at Victoria Park, there will be many performers, music, and vendors there to check out. The events will wrap up London’s Pride Fest 2022.