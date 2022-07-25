Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hockey Canada releases plan to tackle ‘toxic’ behaviour ahead of hearings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa MPs to grill Hockey Canada over ‘willful blindness’ on sexual assault claims' Ottawa MPs to grill Hockey Canada over ‘willful blindness’ on sexual assault claims
WATCH: Ottawa MPs to grill Hockey Canada over 'willful blindness' on sexual assault claims

Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat any “toxic” behaviour in the sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization’s handling of sexual assault complaints.

The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints.

Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performance players and will mandate that breaching the organization’s code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a lifetime ban.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Story continues below advertisement

The measures are in addition to those announced in a July 14 open letter, including a revival of a dormant third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country’s 2018 world junior team.

Trending Stories

Hockey Canada has had its federal funding frozen and multiple corporate partners pause sponsorships since news broke of the 2018 allegation and the ensuing settlement of a lawsuit filed by the complainant.

While it is not known which players were involved in the alleged incident, Global News reached out to the agents for all players on the roster at the time. Several players have since released public statements denying their involvement.

A second sexual assault allegation involving the 2003 Canadian junior team surfaced on Friday.

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is to hear testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hockey tagSexual Assault tagHockey Canada tagHockey Canada Sexual Assault taghockey canada 2018 players taghockey canada players taghockey canada action plan taghockey canada hearing taghockey canada london gala taghockey canada toxic behaviour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers