2 hockey players claim no involvement in alleged group sexual assault in 2003

Two of the players on Canada’s 2003 junior men’s hockey team say they had no involvement or knowledge of an alleged group sexual assault.

Both Carlo Colaiacovo and P-A Parenteau went on to play in the N-H-L.

Hours after Halifax police confirmed they are investigating a historic sexual assault, police in London, Ontario announced they are re-opening their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 team.

T-S-N reports it has spoken with three people who have watched a video allegedly showing approximately six players from the 2003 team appearing to sexually assault a non-responsive woman laying face up on a pool table.

One of the three sources told T-S-N that one of the players borrowed their video camera during the tournament in Halifax and the graphic recording was still on the camera when it was returned to them.

That person said they were pressured by the players to delete the video and that they never reported it to police.