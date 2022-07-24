Menu

Lifestyle

Lethbridge Tool Library launches with free repair café for the community

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 7:51 pm
Brendan Hood (left), co-founding director of the Lethbridge Tool Library, teaches members how to split a nut at the Brews and Screws café. July 23. View image in full screen
Brendan Hood (left), co-founding director of the Lethbridge Tool Library, teaches members how to split a nut at the Brews and Screws café. July 23. Global News

On Saturday, the Lethbridge Tool Library held a Brews and Screws repair cafe for people needing help fixing broken items.

This was the first event for the non-profit since it formed in May of this year.

“This was a lovely partnership with Theoretically Brewing to provide a space and opportunity for people to bring things down that they want to see if they can fix,” said Brendan Hood, co-founding director of the Lethbridge Tool Library. “We were able to provide the expertise, the tools and equipment to fix those things — everything from laptops to lamps.”

Read more: Edmonton Tool Library provides affordable rentals

Hood said that with the rising cost of goods, more and more people are trying to extend the life of their belongings and repair cafes are becoming a popular way to reduce waste and develop DIY skills.

“We can repair these items free of charge, just as a community service, to help people interested in repair and show everyone that not everything that’s broken needs to be thrown away,” said Hood. “Things can be saved. Things can be revived.”

He’s seen tool libraries form in other cities and decided Lethbridge needed one too. Their goal is to provide people in the community with access to tools and equipment through a low-cost membership program.

Hood said they expect to host more repair cafes in the future and find a permanent home for the Lethbridge Tool Library inventory by next year.

 

 

