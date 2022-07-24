Menu

Fire

P.E.I. ferry tugged to berth as work commences to ensure fire fully extinguished

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Passengers, crew rescued after fire breaks out on Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry' Passengers, crew rescued after fire breaks out on Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry
200 people were rescued from the Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry Friday after a fire broke out in the engine room. No injuries were reported. Alicia Draus has the details.

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled for the third day in a row as officials grapple with the aftermath of a fire aboard the MV Holiday Island.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says the blaze, which broke out in the ship’s engine room Friday morning, appears to have been out since late Saturday afternoon.

The company says the Coast Guard approved its recovery plan Saturday night, and early Sunday morning the vessel’s anchors and evacuation slides were disconnected.

It says tug boats then towed the ship to berth at Wood Islands, P.E.I.

Northumberland Ferries says it is now checking that the fire is fully out and verifying the ship’s stability, structural integrity and other environmental protection measures.

The company says it understands the importance of returning vehicles that remain aboard the ferry but it’s asking customers not to return to the terminal until directed to do so.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings again today between Wood Islands  and Caribou, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
