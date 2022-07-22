No injuries after fire breaks out on P.E.I.-Nova Scotia ferry

Nobody was injured after a fire broke out on the ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. late Friday morning.

In a release, Northumberland Ferries Limited vice-president Don Cormier said the incident happened while MV Holiday Island was making a scheduled 10 a.m. crossing from Caribou, N.S., to Wood Islands, P.E.I.

Shortly after 11 a.m., as it neared the approach into Wood Islands, a fire broke out in the ship’s engine room, said Cormier.

“Ship’s crew and safety systems contained the fire. Captain took necessary precautions and dropped both anchors and directed the ship onto a soft shoal outside the harbour entrance to Wood Islands,” he said, adding there were no reported injuries to customers or crew.

In the release issued just after 1 p.m., Cormier said the company is suspending the rest of the ferry crossings for the day “out of an abundance of caution and to focus on safely getting the passengers ashore.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers and our focus at this time is the safety of our passengers, ensuring our passengers are safely evacuated ashore and the safety of our crew,” he said.

In a tweet just before noon, the P.E.I. RCMP said officers are assisting with an “incident offshore near the Wood Island Ferry Terminal” and said the terminal is currently closed. It asked members of the public to avoid the area.

200 people rescued

In a series of tweets, the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said it responded to a distress call at 11:17 a.m. indicating the Holiday Island “suffered a fire in their engine room and subsequently ran aground.”

It said search and rescue aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood, as well as Canadian Coast Guard vessels, responded to the scene and safely disembarked 182 passengers and 18 crew members. Seven local firefighters remain on board to fight the fire.

“Local fire, police & paramedics are on scene,” JRCC said at 1:15 p.m. “As all passengers have been taken ashore, local authorities and the ferry operators are responsible for any updates.”

Shaun MacLaughlin, a Nova Scotian who had spent the week travelling on P.E.I., showed up at the Wood Islands terminal to get the ferry back home shortly after 11 a.m.

“When we pulled up to the terminal to check in for our reservation, you could see a lot of heavy black and brown smoke, which was clearly coming from the ferry,” he said.

MacLaughlin said the ferry appeared to be coming in to dock at the time.

“The guy at the terminal said that things didn’t look good and we should be prepared to turn around and leave,” he said.

From the parking lot, MacLaughlin reported seeing staff unloading lifeboats and inflating the emergency slide to get passengers off the boat. He has since left to try his luck at the Confederation Bridge.

Trish Carter, who lives in Wood Islands close to the ferry terminal, said she was outside her home Friday morning when she saw a “large amount of black smoke” coming from the ferry.

Carter, who used to be a volunteer firefighter in B.C., rushed to the scene to see if she could help. When she got there, emergency personnel began arriving at the scene and getting lifeboats into the water.

She said with the help of a nearby lobster boat, passengers were escorted off the ferry and taken to shore.

Carter said she is “thrilled” that the rescue was successful and nobody was injured.

“All the personnel on the ferries are trained to deal with something like this – you hope that it never happens, but clearly their training was put into full use and they were able to get the passengers safely,” she said.

“I’m just thankful that there was no injuries and everybody pitched in and responded to probably one of the largest emergencies in this area for many years, I’m sure.”