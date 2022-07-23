Fire continues to burn on P.E.I.-N.S. ferry, crossings cancelled for rest of weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia are cancelled for the rest of the weekend and passengers have yet to retrieve their vehicles as a fire continues to burn aboard MV Holiday Island.

The fire broke out in the engine room late Friday morning as the ferry, which runs between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., was close to docking on the P.E.I. side.

Northumberland Ferries Limited originally reported there were 182 passengers on board. That was updated to about 230 passengers on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Don Cormier, vice-president of Northumberland Ferries, said in a release that the fire “continues to burn inside of the engine room space and exhaust funnels of the Holiday Island.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said the ship’s crew, as well as 14 local firefighters from the surrounding districts, discontinued efforts to extinguish the fire around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

“The ship was evacuated of all crew and firefighters out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the ship’s crew and firefighters due to the fire and condition of the ship at night,” Cormier said.

“The fire has continued overnight and our teams are continuing to assess the situation. The fire still appears to be contained primarily in the engine room and funnels of the ship. At this time, smoke can still be seen coming from the funnels of the ship and engine room vents.”

0:41 No injuries reported after fire breaks out on P.E.I.-Nova Scotia ferry No injuries reported after fire breaks out on P.E.I.-Nova Scotia ferry

‘Uncertain’ if vehicles can be retrieved

Cormier said the Canadian Coast Guard has been standing by the ship throughout the night and continues to monitor the situation. As well, a tugboat arrived late Friday night and has been standing by to assist, and Northumberland Ferries has mobilized an environmental response organization.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the company hopes to have a “more complete picture” of a potential recovery plan for the ship later in the afternoon but said the situation remains “fluid,” with a focus on keeping personnel safe.

“Northumberland Ferries Limited deeply regrets the inconvenience this has caused to so many of our customers. We will continue to work with the affected customers to return them home as quickly as possible or to extend temporary accommodation,” he said.

Cormier said it is “uncertain at this time if we will be able to recover vehicles and return them to their owners.” The ferry has a vehicle capacity of 155.

“We will separately and directly communicate with our customers concerning the ongoing status and support and care for our customers,” he said.

He noted that service using the MV Confederation — the other vessel used for the ferry between the two provinces — remains suspended Saturday and Sunday, “with further updates to follow.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press