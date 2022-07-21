Halifax police release picture of truck believed to be involved in fatal motorcycle crash

Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of the vehicle believed to be involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist.
The incident occurred on Dunbrack Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said a 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a transport truck and trailer near the exit ramps to Highway 102.
The teen later died. According to multiple posts on social media, he had become a father just weeks before his death.
The truck was not on scene when police arrived.
In a release Thursday, police said they are looking to locate the truck and speak with the driver. The truck is described as blue/grey with a sleepover cab and a grill protector and towing an empty tri-axle container chassis.
Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. People can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
