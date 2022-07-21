Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police release picture of truck believed to be involved in fatal motorcycle crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:44 am
Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of the truck believed to be involved in a crash that killed a young motorcyclist.
Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of the truck believed to be involved in a crash that killed a young motorcyclist. Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of the vehicle believed to be involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist.

The incident occurred on Dunbrack Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a transport truck and trailer near the exit ramps to Highway 102.

Read more: Teen dies in motorcycle crash, Halifax police searching for truck involved

The teen later died. According to multiple posts on social media, he had become a father just weeks before his death.

The truck was not on scene when police arrived.

Trending Stories

In a release Thursday, police said they are looking to locate the truck and speak with the driver. The truck is described as blue/grey with a sleepover cab and a grill protector and towing an empty tri-axle container chassis.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. People can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagMotorcycle Crash tagtransport truck tagfatal motorcycle crash tagtransport truck crash tagDunbrack Street tagFatal Transport Truck Crash tagdunbrack fatal crash taghalifax motorcycle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers