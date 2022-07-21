Halifax police release picture of truck believed to be involved in fatal motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of the vehicle believed to be involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist.

The incident occurred on Dunbrack Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a transport truck and trailer near the exit ramps to Highway 102.

The teen later died. According to multiple posts on social media, he had become a father just weeks before his death.

The truck was not on scene when police arrived.

In a release Thursday, police said they are looking to locate the truck and speak with the driver. The truck is described as blue/grey with a sleepover cab and a grill protector and towing an empty tri-axle container chassis.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in a fatal collision that occurred in Halifax this week and are releasing a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in incident. They are looking to speak with the driver and locate the truck. pic.twitter.com/C24hfmqNjo — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) July 21, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. People can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-800-222-8477.