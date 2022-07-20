Teen dies in motorcycle crash, Halifax police searching for truck involved

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a teen motorcyclist has died following a crash that involved a transport truck.

The incident occurred on Dunbrack Street in the city at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he later died, after colliding with a transport truck and trailer near the exit ramps to Highway 102.

According to police, the truck was not at the scene when police arrived.

“Investigators are looking to speak with the driver and locate the truck,” read the release.

The vehicle was described in the release as being a smaller blue truck, and was towing an empty heavy-equipment flatbed trailer.

Police are asking the driver of the truck or anyone with information to contact police.