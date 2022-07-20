RCMP release more details about suspect vehicle in deadly Gasoline Alley hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Exactly two weeks after a cyclist was killed in a hit and run in the Red Deer area, the RCMP say they have more details about the suspect vehicle as they continue to work to track it down.

“RCMP continue to receive tips from the public,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday. “The investigation progresses, however, the RCMP have yet to identify the vehicle involved.

“RCMP would like to provide an updated description of the suspect vehicle based on what we know today.”

Two days after the cyclist was killed, police released an image of the suspect vehicle captured through surveillance video. On Wednesday, they added that the vehicle is a “dark-coloured, older model sedan” with “low-end, after-market rims.”

The RCMP added it has a “poor-quality, home-done paint job — dark grey or black matte” and that the vehicle has “significant front-end damage, specifically to the windshield.”

Anyone with information about the hit and run, the suspect vehicle or the suspect(s) is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at www.P3Tips.com.

The hit and run occurred in the Gasoline Alley area on the evening of July 6. The RCMP has said a 45-year-old woman who was riding her bike was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.