RCMP identify suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run at Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate a fatal hit and run at Gasoline Alley this week.

Police have now obtained a photo from local surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and are asking the public to help identify who it belongs to. On Friday, the RCMP released an image of the vehicle.

The RCMP said a cyclist — a 45-year-old woman — was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

It happened July 6, south of 40 Avenue at McKenzie Road.

Police are also asking for dash-camera footage of the Gasoline Alley area at around 6:45 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, people can use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using its online portal.