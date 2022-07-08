Menu

Crime

RCMP identify suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run at Gasoline Alley

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:23 pm
RCMP have identified the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run at Gasoline Alley on Wednesday. View image in full screen
RCMP have identified the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run at Gasoline Alley on Wednesday. Supplied by Alberta RCMP

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate a fatal hit and run at Gasoline Alley this week.

Police have now obtained a photo from local surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and are asking the public to help identify who it belongs to. On Friday, the RCMP released an image of the vehicle.

The RCMP said a cyclist — a 45-year-old woman — was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Read more: 45-year-old cyclist dead after hit and run in Gasoline Alley; RCMP search for sedan

It happened July 6, south of 40 Avenue at McKenzie Road.

Police are also asking for dash-camera footage of the Gasoline Alley area at around 6:45 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, people can use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using its online portal.

