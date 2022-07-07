45-year-old cyclist dead after hit and run in Gasoline Alley; RCMP search for sedan

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are searching for a dark-coloured sedan with distinct markings after a fatal hit and run in central Alberta Wednesday evening.

Blackfalds RCMP said they were called to a traffic circle just south of 40 Avenue and McKenzie Road 6:45 p.m.

Police say a cyclist — a 45-year-old woman — was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

RCMP are looking for a dark grey or black matte sedan, possibly a BMW with a “poor” paint job. The vehicle is described as having “cheap looking” after-market rims, along with it being an older model.

Police said in a news release it’s likely there would be “significant front-end damage, specifically to the windshield.”

Anyone with information about the fatal hit and run is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, people can use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using its online portal.

