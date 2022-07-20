‘Not Just A Girl’ trailer: Shania Twain reflects on career in Netflix documentary

Send this page to someone via email

Shania Twain has “gone and done it” again, this time with the release of a Netflix documentary about her rise to fame, titled Not Just a Girl.

The first trailer for Twain’s documentary was released Wednesday, featuring concert footage, archival video and celebrity interviews, all on the subject of the influential, genre-bending country artist and her career.

Even Twain herself shared her excitement about the trailer, writing on Twitter that it was “crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds.”

OMG I love this trailer!! It's crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds 😂 pic.twitter.com/U9C1yf726L — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) July 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The trailer opens with a scenic shot of a yellow car driving down a winding, rural road. “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” Twain, 56, narrates via voiceover. “You gotta be brave.”

The documentary — named after a new song of the same title — will outline the star’s humble beginnings growing up poor in Timmins, Ont. Through her own retelling and footage from the time, audiences will watch as a young, bright-eyed Twain is signed to a record label, Mercury Records, in Nashville.

It was at Mercury Records where Twain met producer and her future husband Robert “Mutt” Lange. (It was later revealed — and is addressed in the doc — that Lange had an affair with Twain’s best friend while they were married.)

The Netflix documentary will chronicle the ups and downs of Twain’s career and subsequent rise to fame, highlighting periods of love and loss in the star’s life, including her divorce and eventual remarriage to Frédéric Thiébaud.

Twain’s struggle with Lyme disease, which she contracted in 2003, will also be spoken about in the documentary.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she says in the trailer. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever; I thought that was it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Musicians including Avril Lavigne, Lionel Richie, Diplo and Orville Peck are seen in the Not Just A Girl trailer.

—

(Watch the official trailer, top.)

‘Not Just a Girl’ will be available to stream on Netflix on July 26.

Twain is also set to digitally release a compilation album called ‘Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)’ on the same day.