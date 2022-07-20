Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Not Just A Girl’ trailer: Shania Twain reflects on career in Netflix documentary

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Shania Twain tells her life story in new Netflix documentary' Shania Twain tells her life story in new Netflix documentary
Shania Twain’s “Not Just A Girl” is a new documentary spanning her career, detailing risks that she’s taken in her pursuit of an independent path. The documentary will be available starting July 26 on Netflix, the same day that a soundtrack album of the country star’s biggest hits arrives.

Shania Twain has “gone and done it” again, this time with the release of a Netflix documentary about her rise to fame, titled Not Just a Girl. 

The first trailer for Twain’s documentary was released Wednesday, featuring concert footage, archival video and celebrity interviews, all on the subject of the influential, genre-bending country artist and her career.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck secretly marry in Las Vegas drive-thru chapel

Even Twain herself shared her excitement about the trailer, writing on Twitter that it was “crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds.”

Story continues below advertisement

The trailer opens with a scenic shot of a yellow car driving down a winding, rural road. “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” Twain, 56, narrates via voiceover. “You gotta be brave.”

Trending Stories

The documentary — named after a new song of the same title — will outline the star’s humble beginnings growing up poor in Timmins, Ont. Through her own retelling and footage from the time, audiences will watch as a young, bright-eyed Twain is signed to a record label, Mercury Records, in Nashville.

Read more: Nolan Neal dead, Ex-‘AGT’ and ‘The Voice’ contestant dies at 41

It was at Mercury Records where Twain met producer and her future husband Robert “Mutt” Lange. (It was later revealed — and is addressed in the doc — that Lange had an affair with Twain’s best friend while they were married.)

The Netflix documentary will chronicle the ups and downs of Twain’s career and subsequent rise to fame, highlighting periods of love and loss in the star’s life, including her divorce and eventual remarriage to Frédéric Thiébaud.

Twain’s struggle with Lyme disease, which she contracted in 2003, will also be spoken about in the documentary.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she says in the trailer. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever; I thought that was it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Musicians including Avril Lavigne, Lionel Richie, Diplo and Orville Peck are seen in the Not Just A Girl trailer.

(Watch the official trailer, top.)

‘Not Just a Girl’ will be available to stream on Netflix on July 26.

Twain is also set to digitally release a compilation album called ‘Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)’ on the same day. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Netflix tagShania Twain tagNot Just a Girl tagNetflix Shania Twain tagNot Just A Girl Shania Twain tagShania Twain 2022 tagShania Twain documentary tagShania Twain film tagShania Twain movie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers