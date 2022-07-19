Richmond, B.C. RCMP release sketch of woman in hope of identifying remains

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers in Richmond, B.C., are trying to identify a woman whose remains were found on May 2.

Police said the woman’s body was found in the 6900 block of Graybar Road, along the south arm of the Fraser River in east Richmond.

Officers have released a sketch of the woman in the hopes someone will recognize her.

She is described as Caucasian, between 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-five, about 90 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length curly dark hair.

She had missing teeth on her upper left side and was last wearing a purple or dark blue sweater with gold threading.

A look at the clothing the woman was wearing. Richmond RCMP

“We are hoping that by releasing this sketch, a family member, friend or acquaintance will be able to help us identify her. It is important that we find her next-of-kin, so they can be properly notified of her passing,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a release.

The deceased woman was located on an older 40-foot yacht which was in dry dock at the marina.

At this time, her death is not considered suspicious, police said.

Anyone who may recognize the woman is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-11448.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.