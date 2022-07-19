Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Richmond, B.C. RCMP release sketch of woman in hope of identifying remains

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 6:59 pm
Richmond sketch remains
Richmond RCMP have released this sketch in the hopes someone may recognize the woman. Richmond RCMP

RCMP officers in Richmond, B.C., are trying to identify a woman whose remains were found on May 2.

Police said the woman’s body was found in the 6900 block of Graybar Road, along the south arm of the Fraser River in east Richmond.

Officers have released a sketch of the woman in the hopes someone will recognize her.

Read more: Too soon to say if body found near Mission Creek is missing woman, Kelowna RCMP says

She is described as Caucasian, between 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-five, about 90 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length curly dark hair.

She had missing teeth on her upper left side and was last wearing a purple or dark blue sweater with gold threading.

Story continues below advertisement
Richmond woman found clothing
A look at the clothing the woman was wearing. Richmond RCMP

“We are hoping that by releasing this sketch, a family member, friend or acquaintance will be able to help us identify her. It is important that we find her next-of-kin, so they can be properly notified of her passing,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a release.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'RCMP crackdown on unlicensed ride hailing operators' RCMP crackdown on unlicensed ride hailing operators
RCMP crackdown on unlicensed ride hailing operators – Jun 17, 2022

The deceased woman was located on an older 40-foot yacht which was in dry dock at the marina.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, her death is not considered suspicious, police said.

Read more: Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist in serious condition

Anyone who may recognize the woman is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-11448.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Richmond tagRichmond RCMP tagunidentified remains tagRemains found in Richmond tagRichmond remains tagRichmond remains found tagRichmond woman found tagWoman found Richmond tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers