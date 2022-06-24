Menu

Crime

Too soon to say if body found near Mission Creek is missing woman, Kelowna RCMP says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:41 pm
A photo of Chelsea Cardno and her dog, JJ.
A photo of Chelsea Cardno and her dog, JJ. Submitted

Kelowna RCMP say it’s too soon to tell if a body located on a farmer’s flooded property next to Mission Creek is that of Chelsea Cardno.

Cardno, 31, went missing on the morning of June 14, after she took her dog for a walk along Mission Creek.

Officials believe she was washed away by rushing water.

Mounties said they were notified a body had been found on the property in the 3600-block of Berard Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Volunteers come out to help in the search for a missing Kelowna woman

The B.C. Coroners Service has been deployed, and police said they had not confirmed the identity of the deceased person.

However, police said Cardno’s family had been notified of the discovery, and were asking people to avoid the area out of respect for her friends and family.

Cardno’s disappearance prompted a massive search effort, including Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and scores of volunteers.

Her vehicle was located in a parking lot near Mission Creek.

Search-and-rescue teams, including a swift water rescue crew, had been scheduled to return to the creek on Saturday to scour the area again.

