Crime

Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist in serious condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 9:01 pm
Richmond RCMP at the scene of a serious collision involving a motorcycle on Monday. View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP at the scene of a serious collision involving a motorcycle on Monday. Global News

A collision in Richmond has left a motorcycle rider in hospital in serious condition.

Richmond RCMP was called to the area of Blundell and No. 4 roads shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, for a two-vehicle crash.

Read more: 1 dead in Langley after motorcycle collides with bus

Images from the scene showed the damaged bike on the ground and a white SUV with front-end damage.

RCMP said the intersection would remain closed for an “undetermined period of time” and urged people to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety' Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety
Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety – Mar 29, 2022
