Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist in serious condition

A collision in Richmond has left a motorcycle rider in hospital in serious condition.

Richmond RCMP was called to the area of Blundell and No. 4 roads shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, for a two-vehicle crash.

Images from the scene showed the damaged bike on the ground and a white SUV with front-end damage.

RCMP said the intersection would remain closed for an “undetermined period of time” and urged people to avoid the area.

