1 dead in Langley after motorcycle collides with bus

One person has died after police say a motorcycle collided with a bus in Langley.

Mounties said the motorcyclist was killed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 200th Street and 91-A Avenue.

The motorcyclist was heading north when they hit the rear end of a bus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with possible information to contact Langley RCMP.

