Canada

1 dead in Langley after motorcycle collides with bus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 11:22 am
rcmp logo placard office View image in full screen
Langley RCMP confirm one person died in a crash Wednesday evening. RCMP

One person has died after police say a motorcycle collided with a bus in Langley.

Mounties said the motorcyclist was killed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 200th Street and 91-A Avenue.

Read more: Indigenous group, B.C. RCMP meet over alleged hit and run at residential school march

The motorcyclist was heading north when they hit the rear end of a bus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with possible information to contact Langley RCMP.

