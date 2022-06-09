Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Brampton Thursday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the collision in the area of Main Street North and Vodden Street East at 8:20 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the intersection was shut down after the incident.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

