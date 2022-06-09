Menu

Canada

Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:22 am
The scene of the crash at Main Street North and Vodden Street East in Brampton Thursday morning.
The scene of the crash at Main Street North and Vodden Street East in Brampton Thursday morning. Phil Fraboni / Global News

A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Brampton Thursday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the collision in the area of Main Street North and Vodden Street East at 8:20 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the intersection was shut down after the incident.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. View image in full screen
Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Phil Fraboni / Global News

