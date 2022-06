Send this page to someone via email

A man from Fort Alexander is dead after a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, 67, was found in a ditch near Provincial Road 304 around 3 p.m., Powerview RCMP said.

Although the investigation continues, police believe the man lost control when trying to change lanes and rolled into the ditch.

