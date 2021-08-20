Menu

St. Andrews man killed in RM of Ritchot motorcycle crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 3:06 pm
RCMP St. Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St. Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File

A St. Andrews man, 56, is dead after a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to River Oaks Road in the RM of Ritchot, where they found an unresponsive man and a motorcycle in a nearby ditch.

Read more: Winnipeg man wanted in connection with 2019 impaired motorcycle death, police say

 

Police believe the man lost control of the motorcycle, and that no other vehicles were involved.

Trending Stories

Although EMS tried to resuscitate the man, he died of his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through' Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through
Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through – Aug 11, 2021
