St. Andrews man killed in RM of Ritchot motorcycle crash

A St. Andrews man, 56, is dead after a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to River Oaks Road in the RM of Ritchot, where they found an unresponsive man and a motorcycle in a nearby ditch.

Police believe the man lost control of the motorcycle, and that no other vehicles were involved.

Although EMS tried to resuscitate the man, he died of his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

