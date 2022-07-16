Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek witnesses after 4 cars, front porch, garbage set on fire on Weston Road

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 2:56 pm
At around 12:35 a.m., a woman set fire to four parked cars on a Weston Road near Victoria Avenue, police said.
Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect following several fires on Weston Road in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to reports of a fire around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Weston Road and Sykes Avenue, just to the south of the Weston GO Station.

At around 12:35 a.m., a woman allegedly set fire to four parked cars on Weston Road near Victoria Avenue, police said.

Read more: 34-year-old Toronto man arrested after assault leaves man with severe injuries: police

Police alleged the same woman “set an object on fire on the front porch of a house on Sykes Avenue, resulting the house being engulfed in flames.”

She then moved south, lighting garbage on fire on Weston Road, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents, which police are treating as arson.

Read more: Police name woman lit on fire aboard Toronto bus, charge man with murder

The woman is described as having short hair and was last seen wearing a long jacket, sandals, a scarf and carrying a tote bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

