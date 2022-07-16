Toronto police seek witnesses after 4 cars, front porch, garbage set on fire on Weston Road

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect following several fires on Weston Road in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to reports of a fire around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Weston Road and Sykes Avenue, just to the south of the Weston GO Station.

At around 12:35 a.m., a woman allegedly set fire to four parked cars on Weston Road near Victoria Avenue, police said.

Police alleged the same woman “set an object on fire on the front porch of a house on Sykes Avenue, resulting the house being engulfed in flames.”

She then moved south, lighting garbage on fire on Weston Road, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents, which police are treating as arson.

The woman is described as having short hair and was last seen wearing a long jacket, sandals, a scarf and carrying a tote bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.