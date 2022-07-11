Menu

Crime

Police name woman lit on fire aboard Toronto bus, charge man with murder

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 7:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman lit on fire at Toronto transit station in what police call random attack' Woman lit on fire at Toronto transit station in what police call random attack
WATCH ABOVE: A woman has critical injuries after she was lit on fire at a Toronto transit station Friday in what was believed to be a random attack – Jun 17, 2022

WARNING: Story contains graphic details which some viewers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Police have charged a man with first degree murder after a woman was lit on fire aboard a Toronto bus.

The charge comes after police confirmed last Tuesday that the women had succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Toronto police said on June 17, at around 12:23 p.m., officers were called to a report of a fire on board a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus. They arrived to find that a woman had been set on fire.

The incident took place at Kipling Subway Station, in the area of Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue.

Police said the fire was extinguished but the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. Officers identified the woman as Nyima Dolma, a 28-year-old from Toronto.

Toronto police said “further investigation” suggested there was no relationship between the woman and her attacker.

Click to play video: 'Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline' Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline
Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline – Jun 17, 2022

On Monday, police charged 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu with first degree murder.

He was originally arrested on June 19 and charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering the lives, safety or health of the public and mischief over $5,000 interfering with property.

Norbu appeared in court on Monday by video link, police said.

