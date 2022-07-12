Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

34-year-old Toronto man arrested after assault leaves man with severe injuries: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:57 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. CKL

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 10, at around 1:20 a.m., officers received a report of an assault outside of a sports bar in the Weston Road and Gaydon Avenue area.

Read more: Police seeking to identify teen suspect after robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot and a 53-year-old man as knocked unconscious.

Trending Stories

Officers said while he was unconscious, the man was allegedly repeatedly kicked in the head, leaving him with severe injuries.

According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Hakh, from Toronto, has been arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagAggravated Assault tagTPS tagToronto assault tagassault investigation tagWeston Road tagAggravated Assault Investigation taggaydon avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers