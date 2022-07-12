34-year-old Toronto man arrested after assault leaves man with severe injuries: police

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on July 10, at around 1:20 a.m., officers received a report of an assault outside of a sports bar in the Weston Road and Gaydon Avenue area.
Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot and a 53-year-old man as knocked unconscious.
Trending Stories
Officers said while he was unconscious, the man was allegedly repeatedly kicked in the head, leaving him with severe injuries.
According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Hakh, from Toronto, has been arrested.
He has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments