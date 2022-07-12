34-year-old Toronto man arrested after assault leaves man with severe injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 10, at around 1:20 a.m., officers received a report of an assault outside of a sports bar in the Weston Road and Gaydon Avenue area.

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot and a 53-year-old man as knocked unconscious.

Officers said while he was unconscious, the man was allegedly repeatedly kicked in the head, leaving him with severe injuries.

According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Hakh, from Toronto, has been arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.