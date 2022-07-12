Menu

Crime

Police seeking to identify teen suspect after robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:35 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Monday at around 7:25 p.m., at a pharmacy on Yonge Street, near Bedford Park Avenue.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and allegedly produced a handgun.

Read more: 24-year-old man charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted at Brampton hospital

“The suspect pointed the gun at one victim and demanded cash and drugs. The suspect obtained a quantity of cash and drugs before fleeing from the scene,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for a teenager, around five-feet-eight-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

