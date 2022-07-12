Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

24-year-old man charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted at Brampton hospital

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 11:14 am
Police said Nicholas Sahadeo, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with sexual assault.
Police said Nicholas Sahadeo, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with sexual assault. Peel Regional Police / Handout

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a hospital, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 15, a 37-year-old woman from Brampton went to a hospital in the Boviard Drive East and Bramalea Road area.

Police said the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee at the hospital.

Read more: Man, 31, charged in connection with fatal Brampton, Ont. collision: police

According to police, on June 24, officers arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Sahadeo from Brampton.

Trending Stories

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Sahadeo was an employee at the hospital for 10 months.

“This remains an open and ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagsex assault tagPRP tagBrampton sexual assault tagBramalea Road tagBoviard Drive East tagBrampton hospital sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers