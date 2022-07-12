24-year-old man charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted at Brampton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a hospital, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 15, a 37-year-old woman from Brampton went to a hospital in the Boviard Drive East and Bramalea Road area.

Police said the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee at the hospital.

According to police, on June 24, officers arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Sahadeo from Brampton.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

Police said Sahadeo was an employee at the hospital for 10 months.

“This remains an open and ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.