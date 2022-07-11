Menu

Crime

Man, 31, charged in connection with fatal Brampton, Ont. collision: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 6:15 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A 31-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been arrested and charged in connection with a collision which left an elderly woman dead, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 3 at around 2:30 p.m., officers received a report that vehicles had collided at the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive.

Police said an 87-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to police, on July 11, 31-year-old Tajender Sidhu from Brampton was arrested.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in Brampton crash: police

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police said Sidhu is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '2 men killed outside Father’s Day party' 2 men killed outside Father’s Day party
2 men killed outside Father’s Day party – Jun 19, 2022
