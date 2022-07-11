Man, 31, charged in connection with fatal Brampton, Ont. collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been arrested and charged in connection with a collision which left an elderly woman dead, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 3 at around 2:30 p.m., officers received a report that vehicles had collided at the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive.

Police said an 87-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to police, on July 11, 31-year-old Tajender Sidhu from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police said Sidhu is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

