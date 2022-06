Send this page to someone via email

Two people are injured after a collision in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive area just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said two vehicles collided, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

Another person suffered serious injuries, officers said.

Police urged the public to “use alternate routes.”

COLLISION:

– Chinguacousy Rd & Burt Dr in #Brampton

– 2 vehs involved

– 1 party with life threatening injuries & 1 party with serious injuries

– Use alternate routes

– More updates as received

– C/R at 2:36 p.m.

– PR22-0186739 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 3, 2022

