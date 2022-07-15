Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 2:27 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting in the city's North End sent a man to hospital early Friday. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting in the city's North End sent a man to hospital early Friday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winnipeg’s North End early Friday.

Investigators say the 26-year-old victim was shot in the 400 block Flora Avenue around 3 a.m.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after being shot by police

They say police provided the man with medical care after initially being called to investigate a report that a man had been stabbed.

The man had actually been shot in the upper body, police said later in the day Friday.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable. He remains in hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just hours after police say another man was severely injured in a stabbing in the 500 block of Flora Avenue Thursday night.

Read more: Winnipegger attacked by man with a knife on Flora Avenue, say police

In that case, the 29-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where he was later upgraded to stable condition. He remains in hospital.

There have been no arrests made in the stabbing either, and police have not linked the two attacks.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)

