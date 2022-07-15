Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winnipeg’s North End early Friday.

Investigators say the 26-year-old victim was shot in the 400 block Flora Avenue around 3 a.m.

They say police provided the man with medical care after initially being called to investigate a report that a man had been stabbed.

The man had actually been shot in the upper body, police said later in the day Friday.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable. He remains in hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just hours after police say another man was severely injured in a stabbing in the 500 block of Flora Avenue Thursday night.

In that case, the 29-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, where he was later upgraded to stable condition. He remains in hospital.

There have been no arrests made in the stabbing either, and police have not linked the two attacks.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)