Winnipegger attacked by man with a knife on Flora Avenue, say police

A Winnipeg man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed in the city’s North End Thursday.
Police were called to the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue where a 29-year-old man was found with what police describe as a severe upper-body injury.
The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he remains. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Investigators say the victim had made his way to Selkirk Avenue after being attacked by a man with a knife in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
