Comments







Crime

Winnipegger attacked by man with a knife on Flora Avenue, say police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 1:35 pm
No arrests after police say a 29-year-old man was severely injured in a stabbing on Flora Avenue Thursday. View image in full screen
No arrests after police say a 29-year-old man was severely injured in a stabbing on Flora Avenue Thursday. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed in the city’s North End Thursday.

Police were called to the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue where a 29-year-old man was found with what police describe as a severe upper-body injury.

Read more: Winnipeg teen arrested in connection with stabbing in Grant Park mall parking lot

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he remains. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators say the victim had made his way to Selkirk Avenue after being attacked by a man with a knife in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.

Read more: Teen stabbed at grad bush party narrowly survives: Winnipeg police

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

