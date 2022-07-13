Multiple police units respond to ‘gun incident’ in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village

Multiple police units were called to a “gun incident” in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
A Global News camera operator saw several officers standing behind police tape, near the front door of an apartment block at 391 Gertrude Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m.
A rifle and what appeared to be a deployed taser was seen on the apartment building’s front steps, the camera operator said.
When reached for comment police would only say that multiple units were called to what they described as a gun incident around 3 p.m.
Global News will have more information as it becomes available.
— With files from Jordan Pearn
