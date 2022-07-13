Multiple police units respond to ‘gun incident’ in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple police units were called to a “gun incident” in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A Global News camera operator saw several officers standing behind police tape, near the front door of an apartment block at 391 Gertrude Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m.

A rifle and what appeared to be a deployed taser was seen on the apartment building’s front steps, the camera operator said.

View image in full screen A number of officers were at the scene of what police call a gun incident on Gertrude Avenue. Jordan Pearn/Global News

When reached for comment police would only say that multiple units were called to what they described as a gun incident around 3 p.m.

— With files from Jordan Pearn

View image in full screen Officers behind police tape at 391 Gertrude Avenue. Jordan Pearn/Global News