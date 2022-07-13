Menu

Crime

Multiple police units respond to ‘gun incident’ in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 6:10 pm
Winnipeg police say multiple units were called to a "gun incident" in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say multiple units were called to a "gun incident" in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Multiple police units were called to a “gun incident” in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A Global News camera operator saw several officers standing behind police tape, near the front door of an apartment block at 391 Gertrude Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m.

Read more: Gun crime, homicides remain high in Winnipeg, annual police report says

A rifle and what appeared to be a deployed taser was seen on the apartment building’s front steps, the camera operator said.

A number of officers were at the scene of what police call a gun incident on Gertrude Avenue. View image in full screen
A number of officers were at the scene of what police call a gun incident on Gertrude Avenue. Jordan Pearn/Global News

When reached for comment police would only say that multiple units were called to what they described as a gun incident around 3 p.m.

Read more: ‘Same factors’: defence lawyer says drugs, poverty behind Winnipeg crime rate

Global News will have more information as it becomes available.

— With files from Jordan Pearn

Officers behind police tape at 391 Gertrude Avenue. View image in full screen
Officers behind police tape at 391 Gertrude Avenue. Jordan Pearn/Global News

 

 

