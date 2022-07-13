Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after ‘domestic-related’ stabbing in Whitby: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 4:28 pm
Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a 'domestic-related' stabbing. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a 'domestic-related' stabbing. Colin Williamson

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Whitby, Ont.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were on the scene of a “domestic-related stabbing” on Regatta Crescent in the southern area of Whitby.

Read more: Man, 26, arrested in connection with Toronto carjacking: police

Police originally said one man sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Durham police confirmed the man was pronounced dead at hospital and said homicide detectives had been notified.

Trending Stories

“Suspect is outstanding at this time and efforts ongoing to locate this person,” police said in a tweet.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagdurham region tagWhitby tagDurham Regional Police tagdomestic incident tagRegatta Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers