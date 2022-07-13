Man dead after ‘domestic-related’ stabbing in Whitby: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Whitby, Ont.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were on the scene of a “domestic-related stabbing” on Regatta Crescent in the southern area of Whitby.
Police originally said one man sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
In an update Wednesday afternoon, Durham police confirmed the man was pronounced dead at hospital and said homicide detectives had been notified.
“Suspect is outstanding at this time and efforts ongoing to locate this person,” police said in a tweet.
