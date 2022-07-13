Menu

Crime

Man, 26, arrested in connection with Toronto carjacking: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 2:18 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on June 30, officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue area.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was driving her car and had parked in a parking lot.

Officers said when she opened her car door, she was “immediately” approached by two men.

“One of the men pointed a handgun at her and demanded that she get out of the car,” police said in a news release.

Police say when she honked her car horn, one of the men kicked her in the leg.

According to police, both men fled the area in a nearby getaway car.

Police said on July 12, officers executed a search warrant, and arrested one suspect.

Police said during the search, officers also recovered clothing worn during the robbery and ammunition.

According to police, 26-year-old Ali Barre from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless storage of ammunition.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Officers are still searching for another suspect who is around 18 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

