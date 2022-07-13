Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 43, arrested after employee stabbed during robbery at Toronto bank: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 1:06 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A 43-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on June 27, just before 1 p.m., officer received a report of a hold-up in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

Police said a man entered the bank wearing a mask and a hoodie.

Officers allege he pulled out a large knife, demanded cash and jumped over the counter.

Read more: Police seek suspect after 13-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted at Toronto bus stop

“He approached a bank employee making a demand for cash,” police said in a news release. “The employee took cash out of their wallet and offered it to him.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the suspect then allegedly “stabbed the employee multiple times” before jumping back over the counter and fleeing through the emergency exit at the back of the bank.

According to police, on Tuesday, 43-year-old Mark Webster from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with several offences including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, weapons dangerous and disguise with intent.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagStabbing tagRobbery tagBank Robbery tagToronto robbery tagSpadina Avenue tagDundas Street West tagrobbery arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers