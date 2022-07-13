Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after 13-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted at Toronto bus stop

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 9:43 am
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 28, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Officers said a 13-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when she was approached by a man who allegedly offered her money for a hug.

Police allege the man hugged and kissed her without her consent and then asked her to have sex with him.

Officers are now looking for a man in his 30s, standing five-feet-seven-inches tall, with curly, dark brown hair in a short afro and a short beard.

He was seen wearing a white shirt with faded grey and blue horizontal stripes and light grey fleece track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

