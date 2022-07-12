RCMP watchdog looking into South Okanagan crash

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is looking into an injury-causing crash between an RCMP vehicle and another car near Penticton.

RCMP have told the Independent Investigations Office that just before 7 p.m. on July 10, a BC Highway Patrol officer responding to an unrelated incident was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue in the Okanagan Falls area.

“Two occupants of the civilian vehicle to a local area hospital for treatment where one occupant was found to be suffering serious injuries,” according to an IIO press release.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.