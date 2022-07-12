Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP watchdog looking into South Okanagan crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:53 pm
BC IIO View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office. Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is looking into an injury-causing crash between an RCMP vehicle and another car near Penticton.

IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks – May 6, 2022
IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks – May 6, 2022

RCMP have told the Independent Investigations Office that just before 7 p.m. on July 10, a BC Highway Patrol officer responding to an unrelated incident was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue in the Okanagan Falls area.

Read more: Police shoot man at Prince George RCMP jail cells, watchdog investigating

“Two occupants of the civilian vehicle to a local area hospital for treatment where one occupant was found to be suffering serious injuries,” according to an IIO press release.

IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021
IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation.

Read more: Prince George RCMP officer could face charges over 2021 collision

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

