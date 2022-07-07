Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince George RCMP officer could face charges over 2021 collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:47 pm
The Independent Investigations Office has filed a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges in a 2021 collision involving a Prince George RCMP officer. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office has filed a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges in a 2021 collision involving a Prince George RCMP officer. Global News

A Prince George RCMP officer could face charges over a collision last summer that left a woman with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office says the officer was driving an unmarked police SUV on Aug. 19, 2021 and around 2 p.m. collided with a Kia Rio on Highway 97, near Industrial Way.

Read more: Vancouver police officer charged with assault for allegedly kicking man outside jail

The Kia’s female driver was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be minor inquires, but the IIO said it was later notified that she was more seriously hurt.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey' IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey
IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022

The IIO said a subsequent investigation determined that “reasonable grounds exist to believe that the officer may have committed a driving offence.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: IIO called to Campbell River after man dies in RCMP custody

On Thursday, the IIO said Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald had submitted a report to Crown counsel, who will decide whether to approve charges or not.

The IIO is a civilian-led agency that investigates any police-involved incident resulting in serious injury or death, regardless of allegations of wrongdoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince George tagIIO tagPolice Watchdog tagIndependent Investigations Office tagWatchdog tagPrince George RCMP tagdriving charges tagIIO charges tagbc rcmp charges tagprince george rcmp charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers