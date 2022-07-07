Prince George RCMP officer could face charges over 2021 collision

Send this page to someone via email

A Prince George RCMP officer could face charges over a collision last summer that left a woman with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office says the officer was driving an unmarked police SUV on Aug. 19, 2021 and around 2 p.m. collided with a Kia Rio on Highway 97, near Industrial Way.

The Kia’s female driver was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be minor inquires, but the IIO said it was later notified that she was more seriously hurt.

The IIO said a subsequent investigation determined that “reasonable grounds exist to believe that the officer may have committed a driving offence.”

On Thursday, the IIO said Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald had submitted a report to Crown counsel, who will decide whether to approve charges or not.

The IIO is a civilian-led agency that investigates any police-involved incident resulting in serious injury or death, regardless of allegations of wrongdoing.