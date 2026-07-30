Hundreds of weapons seized during Lethbridge drug trafficking investigation

More than two dozen firearms, along with nearly 200 knives and other edged weapons, have been seized by police during an investigation into drug trafficking and organized crime in Lethbridge.
The investigation, which was led by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) with assistance from the Lethbridge Police Service, also resulted in the seizure of approximately $20,000 worth of drugs, $13,649 in cash and 20 cartons of contraband tobacco products.
ALERT said suspected drug activity in the home, located in the 2000 block of 7 Avenue North, was first reported to police in June 2026.
A search warrant was executed on the home and two people were arrested and charged with a long list of offences, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of body armour, charges under the Tobacco Act and numerous firearms-related offences.
The drugs seized include:
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- 41 grams of methamphetamine
- 538 fentanyl and oxycodone pills
- 113 LSD tabs
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Photos provided by ALERT show the seized weapons include a large number of knives, swords, axes, machetes, collapsible batons, brass knuckles and even a set of Freddy Krueger-like claws.
The list, provided by ALERT, includes:
- 19 rifles
- Three shotguns
- Nine replica firearms
- One pistol
- 4,700 rounds of ammunition
- 12 prohibited weapons
- Approximately 170 knives and edged weapons
- Two body armour vests
ALERT described the cache of weapons as “one of the largest weapons seizures recorded by ALERT,” with many of them believed to be traded for drugs.
The RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team is investigating the origins of the firearms, none of which were lawfully possessed.
One of the firearms has already been identified as having been reported stolen in Brooks, Alta.
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