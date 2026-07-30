Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hundreds of weapons seized during Lethbridge drug trafficking investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 3:28 pm
1 min read
A set of Freddy Kruger-like claws are amongst hundreds of guns, knives and other weapons seized by police during a drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge. View image in full screen
A set of Freddy Krueger-like claws were among hundreds of guns, knives, swords, machetes and other weapons seized by police during a drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge. Source: ALERT
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than two dozen firearms, along with nearly 200 knives and other edged weapons, have been seized by police during an investigation into drug trafficking and organized crime in Lethbridge.

The investigation, which was led by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) with assistance from the Lethbridge Police Service, also resulted in the seizure of approximately $20,000 worth of drugs, $13,649 in cash and 20 cartons of contraband tobacco products.

ALERT said suspected drug activity in the home, located in the 2000 block of 7 Avenue North, was first reported to police in June 2026.

A search warrant was executed on the home and two people were arrested and charged with a long list of offences, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of body armour, charges under the Tobacco Act and numerous firearms-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement
A photo provided by ALERT shows the large cache of weapons, drugs and cash, seized by police during an investigation into drug trafficking in Lethbridge. View image in full screen
A photo provided by ALERT shows the large cache of weapons, drugs and cash seized by police during an investigation into drug trafficking in Lethbridge. Source: ALERT

The drugs seized include:

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • 53 grams of cocaine
  • 41 grams of methamphetamine
  • 538 fentanyl and oxycodone pills
  • 113 LSD tabs
The drugs that were seized cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone and LSD, along with a large quantity of cash. View image in full screen
Cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone and LSD, along with a large quantity of cash, were seized in the investigation. Source: ALERT

Photos provided by ALERT show the seized weapons include a large number of knives, swords, axes, machetes, collapsible batons, brass knuckles and even a set of Freddy Krueger-like claws.

Story continues below advertisement

The list, provided by ALERT, includes:

  • 19 rifles
  • Three shotguns
  • Nine replica firearms
  • One pistol
  • 4,700 rounds of ammunition
  • 12 prohibited weapons
  • Approximately 170 knives and edged weapons
  • Two body armour vests
The dozens of sharp-edged weapons seized, include knives, axes, swords and even a set of Freddy Kruger-like claws. View image in full screen
Dozens of sharp-edged weapons, including knives, axes, swords and even a set of Freddy Krueger-like claws, were seized during the investigation. Source: ALERT

ALERT described the cache of weapons as “one of the largest weapons seizures recorded by ALERT,” with many of them believed to be traded for drugs.

The RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team is investigating the origins of the firearms, none of which were lawfully possessed.

One of the firearms has already been identified as having been reported stolen in Brooks, Alta.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices