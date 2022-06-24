IIO called to Campbell River after man dies in RCMP custody

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Campbell River, after a man died in RCMP custody.

The Independent Investigations Office said the Campbell River RCMP arrested the man on a breach of probation and took him to the local detachment around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A guard at the facility found the man unresponsive in his cell around 11 p.m., according to the RCMP.

The IIO said the man was taken to hospital where he was intubated and admitted to the ICU, but he later died.

It is the third time the IIO has been called to Campbell River for a death since April.

Earlier this month, the watchdog was called after police fatally shot the suspect in a homicide and hostage taking.

In April, a man died after being shot by police responding to a reported theft, potentially of weapons, from a sporting goods store.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.