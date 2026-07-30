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Crime

In-custody death of man at Saskatchewan RCMP detachment prompts watchdog probe

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 1:46 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP says the provincial serious response team is investigating after a man died while in police custody at the force's Turtleford detachment Wednesday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say the provincial Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man died in police custody at the force's Turtleford detachment Wednesday. Michael Bell / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A 37-year-old man died in RCMP custody Wednesday after he was arrested in central Saskatchewan, police say.

The man was arrested “without incident” after police executed a search warrant at a home on Thunderchild First Nation, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release.

He was then taken to the cells of the Turtleford RCMP detachment, police say. He arrived at the cells of the detachment around 1:30 p.m.

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Approximately 90 minutes later, around 3 p.m., police said the man “experienced medical distress” while in the cells, prompting Mounties to provide medical aid.

“Further assistance was provided by medical professionals who were contacted and attended the detachment,” the release reads, adding that the man was declared dead at the RCMP station after their arrival.

Police say the man’s family has been notified of his death.

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The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is now investigating, as required by law, police said. RCMP says SIRT will investigate the circumstances surrounding the 37-year-old’s death.

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