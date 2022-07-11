Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and standup comedy night join CNE lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and Marianas Trench are among the performers set for this year’s comeback at the Canadian National Exhibition.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the annual end-of-summer event at Toronto’s Exhibition Place is back in action with a full schedule of musicians and a new night of standup comedy.

Shows begin at the CNE’s main Bandshell stage on Aug. 19 with a comedy night featuring Howie Mandel, Ali Hassan, “Canada’s Got Talent” finalist Courtney Gilmour and others.

Read more: Honda Indy returning to Toronto in July

Then Bruce Cockburn and Hawksley Workman get the music started on Aug. 20, while Marianas Trench and Jocelyn Alice take the stage on Aug. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Other highlights of the schedule include Juno-winning breakthrough group of the year Monowhales and Iskw? on Aug. 23, rock powerhouse JJ Wilde on Aug. 25, singer-songwriter Johnny Reid on Aug. 27, and retro favourites Glass Tiger and the Spoons on Aug. 28.

Lightfoot is slated for Sept. 3 while Cochrane plays on Sept. 4.

All shows are free with admission to the CNE grounds.

1:40 First look at the 2022 Toronto Caribbean Carnival First look at the 2022 Toronto Caribbean Carnival