Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and standup comedy night join CNE lineup

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 5:15 pm
A couple look on at a carnival game at the 140th annual Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Sunday, August 19, 2018. View image in full screen
A couple look on at a carnival game at the 140th annual Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Sunday, August 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and Marianas Trench are among the performers set for this year’s comeback at the Canadian National Exhibition.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the annual end-of-summer event at Toronto’s Exhibition Place is back in action with a full schedule of musicians and a new night of standup comedy.

Shows begin at the CNE’s main Bandshell stage on Aug. 19 with a comedy night featuring Howie Mandel, Ali Hassan, “Canada’s Got Talent” finalist Courtney Gilmour and others.

Read more: Honda Indy returning to Toronto in July

Then Bruce Cockburn and Hawksley Workman get the music started on Aug. 20, while Marianas Trench and Jocelyn Alice take the stage on Aug. 21.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Other highlights of the schedule include Juno-winning breakthrough group of the year Monowhales and Iskw? on Aug. 23, rock powerhouse JJ Wilde on Aug. 25, singer-songwriter Johnny Reid on Aug. 27, and retro favourites Glass Tiger and the Spoons on Aug. 28.

Lightfoot is slated for Sept. 3 while Cochrane plays on Sept. 4.

All shows are free with admission to the CNE grounds.

Click to play video: 'First look at the 2022 Toronto Caribbean Carnival' First look at the 2022 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
First look at the 2022 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagCne tagExhibition Place tagCanadian National Exhibition tagTom Cochrane tagGordon Lightfoot tagMarianas Trench tagCNE 2022 tagCNE 2022 musicians tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers