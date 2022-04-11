Honda Indy returning to Toronto in July, tickets go on sale this week

Send this page to someone via email

The Honda Indy is returning to Toronto this summer after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The event will be held around the Exhibition Place grounds from July 15 to 17.

Tickets for the event go on sale beginning this Thursday at 10 a.m., with pricing starting at $75 for two-day general admission.

“It’s great to be able to say this: the Honda Indy Toronto returns,” Jeff Atkinson, Honda Indy Toronto president, said in a news release Monday.

“This is one of the must-see-and-do events on Toronto’s annual calendar. We thank our partners led by Honda Canada and our fans for sticking with us and their patience as we get back to racing at Exhibition Place.”

In addition to the race, there will be other attractions including food trucks and interactive displays and activities.

Tickets can be purchased on the Honda Indy Toronto website.

