Officer hurt in Saanich, B.C. bank shootout moved from ICU, another officer discharged

Send this page to someone via email

One police officer injured in the deadly shootout outside a Saanich, B.C., bank last month has been moved out of intensive care, while another has now been discharged from hospital.

In a media release Monday, Saanich police said two of its members, including the officer moved out of ICU, remained in hospital. The officer who was discharged Friday was a member of the Victoria Police Department.

Three other officers have already left hospital.

3:16 Saanich Police provide an update on injured officers one week after shootout Saanich Police provide an update on injured officers one week after shootout

Six officers, three each from the Saanich and Victoria police departments, were originally hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the June 28 gunfight outside a Saanich Bank of Montreal branch that left two suspects dead.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the officers were members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, which police say was on an unrelated nearby deployment at the time of the robbery and joined in the police response.

Police have since identified the robbery suspects as brothers Isaac and Mathew Auchterlonie of Duncan, B.C., however numerous questions, including the pair’s motive, remain unknown.

Police have yet to disclose the number and type of firearms the suspects used, how those weapons were acquired, or who shot first when they encountered police outside the Shellbourne Street BMO branch.

2:41 Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout – Jul 3, 2022

Police have also not disclosed any details about the “improvised explosive devices” they say they located in the suspects’ vehicle, a white 1992 Toyota Camry four-door with two black racing stripes over the hood.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has confirmed the 22-year-old brothers worked at Pacific Energy in Duncan until late June, and had previously attended Frances Kelsey Secondary in Mill Bay.

Pictures and videos on a now-deleted Instagram account attributed to Isaac showed a variety of firearms, some with high-capacity magazines, as well as target practice in the forest, anti-Trudeau memes, and material denoting an interest in the Second World War.