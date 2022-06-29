Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagCanada Day tagTPS tagToronto Parking Ticket tagCanada Day parking tagOn-street parking Toronto tagToronto parking Canada Day tagToronto parking rules tagWhere to park Toronto Canada Day tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Story continues below advertisement

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

Story continues below advertisement

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Story continues below advertisement

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

Story continues below advertisement

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Story continues below advertisement

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

Story continues below advertisement

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Story continues below advertisement

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

Story continues below advertisement

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery' Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery
Witness shares chilling moment inside Saanich, B.C. bank robbery

Victoria resident Shelli Fryer had an 11 a.m. appointment with the manager at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on Tuesday.

She had never been to that particular branch before.

Two minutes after she sat down, the bank was being robbed.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Fryer said they first heard an explosion.

The bank manager stood up and she said she looked over and saw that the tellers were all crouching down.

“(The bank manager) said so calmly, ‘we’re being robbed,'” Fryer said. “And he got a key, and as he got the key, I said, ‘should I get down?’ and he said, ‘just a sec.’ I was going to go by my chair, I was going to crouch by my chair and I look up and in the doorway, there’s a guy standing there with an assault rifle.”

Fryer said the man was wearing a balaclava, a vest, and some guards on his legs and he was just standing there quietly.

“The manager held the key out and (the man) said, ‘vault?’ and the manager tried to give him the key to go,” Fryer added, but the man motioned for the manager to lead him to the vault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting' Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting
Three police officers remain in hospital, three released, following Saanich, B.C. shooting

She said she didn’t hear any alarms but she could hear another voice at least and that’s when she called 911.

“It was very, very quiet,” she said. “It wasn’t frenetic, crazy, what you imagine it would have been.”

Fryer was one of 22 people who ended up being held hostage in the bank Tuesday morning when the suspects burst in.

She said she saw three suspects in total. Saanich police confirmed Wednesday they are still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. Two were shot and killed at the scene.

Fryer told Global News she could see one of the suspects pacing up and down during the robbery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Click to play video: 'Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting' Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting
Witness describes seeking cover during Saanich B.C. bank shooting

When the police arrived, she said she saw officers and then heard gunfire.

The next thing they all knew, the police came into the building.

Some bank employees, including a pregnant woman, were hiding in closets and small offices, with no idea what was happening.

Multiple officers from Saanich and Victoria responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich police said Wednesday that three remain in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police confirm explosives found at scene of deadly B.C. bank shootout

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

“Every officer that came in yesterday … had taken six of their brothers-in-arms away who had been injured, running into the line of fire to save us,” Fryer said.

“They said ‘we’re sorry this happened.’ And the emotions they must have been feeling? I feel so bad. I don’t even care personally for myself right now, the trauma that I went through.”

Police confirmed explosive devices were found in a vehicle associated with the suspects and some homes and businesses in the area remain evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the explosives were transported to a safe location and detonated Wednesday.

“I feel so grateful for all the police, all the presence, all the first responders,” Fryer said, trying to hold back tears.

“I just knew my whole life, call the police and they come. And they did.”

Read more: ‘We are humbled by your service’: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Click to play video: 'Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank' Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes provides an update on the shooting at a bank

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers