Calgary woman scores $500K lottery win, bought lucky ticket in B.C.

Lana Burrell of Calgary recently took an ‘Extra’ special trip to the Okanagan.

Burrell was on vacation when she stopped in at Save-On-Foods on Main Street in Lake Country to pick up a few groceries. On a whim, she bought a lottery ticket.

It wasn’t until she returned home that Burrell realized she matched four-out-of-four ‘Extra’ numbers, netting her $500,000.

Burrell first shared the news with her husband, who was equally in shock.

“He didn’t believe me at first and thought I was trying to show him a computer issue when I was actually showing him the winning numbers. Once he realized, he had a big grin on his face and we high-fived,” she said in a press release.

Burrell plans to retire in the near future thanks to her prize. She also looks forward to taking some online classes for some further education.

“This win means the possibility of retirement,” she said, “and that is pretty life-changing.”

