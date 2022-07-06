Menu

Canada

Check your suitcases, beach bags: B.C. lottery ticket worth $15M still unclaimed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 4:22 pm
This week, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said time is quickly running out on a winning lottery ticket that’s worth $15 million. View image in full screen
This week, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said time is quickly running out on a winning lottery ticket that’s worth $15 million. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Someone in B.C. could be the province’s newest millionaire — if they ever decide to check an old lottery ticket.

This week, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said time is quickly running out on a winning lottery ticket that’s worth $15 million.

The Lotto Max ticket was drawn last August, and someone in Vancouver lucked out in picking the right numbers. However, the ticket’s expiry date is midnight on Aug. 13, 2022.

Read more: Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario

“BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the August 13, 2021, draw in Vancouver to check their tickets for the winning number: 1-14-17-20-28-32-38,” the lottery corporation said in a press release.

The lottery corporation says people should check everywhere for that ticket, including beach bags, suitcases and glove boxes.

BCLC says all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

To date, BCLC says B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max this year.

